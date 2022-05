Joseph Kelleher, president of Simone Metro Properties, was honored for his ongoing support of Regional Aid for Interim Needs Total Care Inc. (R.A.I.N.) at the Bronx-based service provider’s sixth annual Golf Outing on May 3 at the Leewood Golf Club in Westchester County. For the past 58 years, R.A.I.N. has offered compassionate, quality care through…