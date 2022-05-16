Home Latest News White Plains’ Gateway Building gains two new tenants

By
Phil Hall
-

Two new tenants will be moving into The Gateway Building, a 19-story Class A office tower at 1 North Lexington Ave. in White Plains.

The international law firm Greenberg Traurig has signed a 19,852-square-foot lease on the building’s eighth floor and will relocate its current White Plains office from 445 Hamilton Ave. The Sabra Dipping Company, a maker of refrigerated dips and spreads co-owned by PepsiCo and the Strauss Group, is leasing a 6,655-square-foot space on the 12th floor and will relocate its White Plains office from 777 Westchester Ave.

The CBRE team of William V. Cuddy Jr. and Jacqueline Novotny spearhead leasing at The Gateway Building and represented the owner, Gateway I Group, Inc., in the lease negotiations. Greenberg Traurig was represented by Greg Frisoli and Mike Shuler, both executive managing directors at Newmark, and Sabra was represented by Ben Brenner and Ethan Silverstein at Cushman & Wakefield.

Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
