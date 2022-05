The retail property 1200 Post Road East in Westport has been listed for sale at $18 million.

The property is a 58,196-square-foot shopping center consisting of four separate buildings set facing the Route 1 thoroughfare. The plaza is 100% leased and is anchored by Crate & Barrel, which takes up nearly two-thirds of the property; complementary health and wellness tenants fill out the remainder of the leased units.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Capital Markets Group is the listing agent for the sale.

Photo courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield