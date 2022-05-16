RFP issued for cannabis accelerator program operator

The State of Connecticut, represented by the Social Equity Council, has issued a request for proposal (RFP) from independent organizations and individuals for setting up and operating a cannabis accelerator program that will provide a cannabis industry focused business development and training curriculum for eligible social equity qualified individuals.

According to the RFP, the organization or individual running the program “must demonstrate subject matter knowledge and expertise and must be familiar with Connecticut adult-use cannabis regulations and national best practices.” The RFP’s service expectations include the hosting of “workshops, seminars, events, and curriculum that provide the most updated information related to national trends, best practices, creating networks and finding suitable access to capital opportunities available to start up and sustain cannabis related business ventures.”

Additionally, the program “must provide networking opportunities that provide insights into

challenges that applicants face and resources to overcome and resolve these

challenges,” as well as an online portal that provides self-paced educational and training resources.

The current budgetary allocation for this program is not to exceed $1 million. The deadline for applications is May 26.