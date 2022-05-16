Home Cannabis & CBD RFP issued for cannabis accelerator program operator

RFP issued for cannabis accelerator program operator

By
Phil Hall
-

The State of Connecticut, represented by the Social Equity Council, has issued a request for proposal (RFP) from independent organizations and individuals for setting up and operating a cannabis accelerator program that will provide a cannabis industry focused business development and training curriculum for eligible social equity qualified individuals.

According to the RFP, the organization or individual running the program “must demonstrate subject matter knowledge and expertise and must be familiar with Connecticut adult-use cannabis regulations and national best practices.” The RFP’s service expectations include the hosting of “workshops, seminars, events, and curriculum that provide the most updated information related to national trends, best practices, creating networks and finding suitable access to capital opportunities available to start up and sustain cannabis related business ventures.”

Additionally, the program “must provide networking opportunities that provide insights into
challenges that applicants face and resources to overcome and resolve these
challenges,” as well as an online portal that provides self-paced educational and training resources.

The current budgetary allocation for this program is not to exceed $1 million. The deadline for applications is May 26.

Phil Hall
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

