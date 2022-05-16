Home Fairfield Aspect Health to renovate Stratford medical office building

Aspect Health to renovate Stratford medical office building

Phil Hall
Aspect Health, a real estate advisor, investor and developer focused on the healthcare hospitality sector, is redeveloping Stratford’s 2909 Main St., a 20,222-square-foot medical office building.

According to a statement issued by the Westport-based company, Aspect Health has “invested in this speculative development to bring the building standard up to a Class-A concierge healthcare designed facility.” The renovations will include new parking lots, sidewalks, curbs, landscaping and site lighting, the replacement of the 50-ton rooftop HVAC unit, a new elevator cab interior and upgraded common areas. Aspect Health also acquired an adjacent site to expand the parking to five spaces per 1,000 square feet to enhance the future patient and care provider experience.

“This is our first foray into southern Fairfield County and we’re excited to improve this facility to serve the needs of the community and attract top-tier healthcare providers,” said Christopher Smith, founder and CEO, Aspect Health. “Our research-informed design will undoubtedly better serve the future patients, families, physicians and staff in the area.”

Photo: Rendering of the renovated property, courtesy of Aspect Health

