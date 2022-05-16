Home Fairfield Monroe seeks purchase of Catholic school property

Monroe seeks purchase of Catholic school property

By
Phil Hall
-

The town government of Monroe is in negotiations with St. Jude Parish and the Diocese of Bridgeport for the potential purchase the former St. Jude school property, which would be renovated as a local community center.

Monroe First Selectman Ken Kellogg said a memorandum of understanding (MOU) will be presented to the Town Council for a vote at their May 23 meeting. Under the terms of the MOU, the town’s final purchase price would not exceed $2.3 million. St. Jude Parish would continue to have access to the parking lot and, for a period of time, access to certain areas of the building and certain municipal functions could also be relocated to the property.

“This MOU will confirm the desire of both parties, while allowing us to conduct additional due diligence, as we work towards the formation of a final and more detailed purchase agreement,” said Kellogg. “Ultimately, the purchase will absolutely require further approvals from Town Council, the Board of Finance, and ultimately at a Town Meeting as required by Town Charter.”

Photo courtesy of St. Jude Parish

Previous articleStartup White Plains company uses genetic genealogy to solve cold cases
Next articleAspect Health to renovate Stratford medical office building
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here