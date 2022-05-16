Monroe seeks purchase of Catholic school property

The town government of Monroe is in negotiations with St. Jude Parish and the Diocese of Bridgeport for the potential purchase the former St. Jude school property, which would be renovated as a local community center.

Monroe First Selectman Ken Kellogg said a memorandum of understanding (MOU) will be presented to the Town Council for a vote at their May 23 meeting. Under the terms of the MOU, the town’s final purchase price would not exceed $2.3 million. St. Jude Parish would continue to have access to the parking lot and, for a period of time, access to certain areas of the building and certain municipal functions could also be relocated to the property.

“This MOU will confirm the desire of both parties, while allowing us to conduct additional due diligence, as we work towards the formation of a final and more detailed purchase agreement,” said Kellogg. “Ultimately, the purchase will absolutely require further approvals from Town Council, the Board of Finance, and ultimately at a Town Meeting as required by Town Charter.”

