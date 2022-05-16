Startup White Plains company uses genetic genealogy to solve cold cases

A newly launched White Plains-based company is planning to partner with law enforcement agencies for solving cold cases through genetic genealogy services.

Coast to Coast Genetic Genealogy Services (CCGG) will provide forensic genetic genealogy for the identification of suspects in homicide and sexual assault investigations, as well as unidentified remains cases including infant and child remains. The company plans to provide educational services for law enforcement agencies that want to learn more about forensic genetic genealogy practices, and it will also provide traditional genetic genealogy work for adoptees or foundlings requiring advanced expertise.

The company’s founders – Cairen Binder, Tracie Boyle and Harmony Vollmer – have a longstanding history of collaboration with law enforcement to solve cold cases through their volunteerism with the nonprofit organization DNA Doe Project, most notably in the historic identification of Francis Wayne Alexander, victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy.

Photo courtesy of Pixabay