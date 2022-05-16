Home Entertainment Lights! Camera! Cornwall! Orange County town in HGTV spotlight

By
Phil Hall
-

The Orange County town of Cornwall is getting its close-up via the HGTV series “Home Town Kickstart.”

The show, in its first season, is a spinoff of the highly rated “Home Town” series. Cornwall was one of more than 5,000 communities that applied to be on the program and one of six that were chosen.

The town was featured in the episode “Upstate Update in Cornwall,” with Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent of HGTV’s “The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project” coming to the town to held with renovations on or close to Cornwall’s central downtown corridor. The projects included renovating a Main Street boutique, working with local leaders to create a town square style gathering space for the community and updating the home of a local family.

“The Hometown Kickstart episode will boost our efforts to get the word out to potential business owners and their future customers (tourists) and leverage our work to revitalize Main Street by attracting new enterprises to our downtown corridor,” said Steve Jones, chairman of the Cornwall Economic Development Advisory Committee, in a statement.

The episode premiered on May 15 on HGTV, with additional broadcasts planned for May 22 at 6:00 p.m., May 25 at 1:00 p.m., May 29 at 5:00 p.m. and June 15 at 1:00 p.m. It will also be available on the Amazon Prime and Discovery+ streaming services.

Photo courtesy Explore Cornwall NY

