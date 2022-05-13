Home Fairfield Monroe retail plaza sells for $6M

By
Phil Hall
-

A 14,560-square-foot net-leased retail property in Monroe tenanted by Walgreens has been sold for $6 million.

Marcus & Millichap coordinated the transaction on behalf of the seller, 275 Monroe Turnpike LLC, and secured the undisclosed buyer.

“This Walgreens at 275 Monroe Turnpike is one of the highest performing locations throughout the State of Connecticut, which led to a significant amount of demand for the property,” said Nick Geaneotes, investment manager at Marcus & Millichap. “The all-cash purchaser was a private company with national real estate holdings in trophy locations. The seller – who plans to move the equity to Florida and purchase multiple long-term single-tenant properties via a 1031 exchange – had owned the property for many years and was extremely pleased to see the property transfer to such a qualified buyer. Both teams were a pleasure to work with during this transaction.”

Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

