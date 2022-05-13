Home Fairfield Avison Young expands debt and equity platform with Jay Marshall

Phil Hall
Avison Young has announced the hiring of Jay Marshall as principal, specializing in the origination of debt, equity and structured finance investments on behalf of clients in the Westchester and Fairfield County markets.

Prior to joining Avison Young, Marshall most recently served as executive vice president at Goedecke & Co., where he was responsible for origination of debt, equity and structured finance investments for clients throughout southern New England and Metro New York and around the country. Before that, he spent more than 25 years at HFF (now known as JLL), attaining the role of senior managing director.

“I’m pleased to have one of the top debt & equity brokers in our market join our Avison Young team,” said Sean M. Cahill, Avison Young’s principal and managing director. “I have known Jay for many years and he is a dynamic, energetic broker who will help us continue to build our full-service capital markets capabilities in the Fairfield/Westchester markets and across the national landscape.”

