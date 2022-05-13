M&T Bank names Tarrytown and Bridgeport regional presidents

M&T Bank has named Tyré Robinson as its Tarrytown regional president and Frank Micalizzi as Bridgeport regional president and head of commercial banking for Connecticut.

Under its local engagement model, the Buffalo-headquartered M&T separates the markets it serves into community regions led by regional presidents, with the goal of creating differentiated strategies that are specific to each market.

Robinson will also continue to serve in her previous role as M&T’s business banking lead for the Tarrytown and Hudson Valley regions, a responsibility she held since 2020. Robinson co-founded M&T’s African American Resource Group of New York and New Jersey and serves as a multicultural banking adviser to M&T.

Micalizzi previously served as M&T’s Tarrytown and Connecticut regional president since 2015. Prior to joining M&T, he held senior positions at JP Morgan Chase including senior vice president and division manager.