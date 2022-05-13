Home Fairfield Norwalk’s Zillion names Dr. Cate Collings as chief medical officer

Norwalk’s Zillion names Dr. Cate Collings as chief medical officer

Phil Hall
Zillion, the Norwalk-headquartered health technology company, has hired Dr. Cate Collings as their new chief medical officer.

Collings is founding director of lifestyle medicine at El Camino Health in the Silicon Valley San Francisco Bay Area and serves as current president of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine. She holds dual board certifications in cardiology and lifestyle medicine, a graduate degree in exercise physiology, and professional culinary and coaching certifications. According to the company, her qualifications will prove beneficial in designing Zillion’s digital health coaching programs and dietary guidance.

“As Zillion continues to grow our business in the healthcare, pharmacy retail space, and other sectors, the contributions by Dr. Collings have been invaluable,” said Zillion President and CEO Cheryl Morrison Deutsch.

