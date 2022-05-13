AG James urges New Yorkers to report baby formula price gouging

In the wake increased retail shortages of baby formula, New York Attorney General Letitia James is calling on state residents to report potential price gouging on that increasingly elusive product.

“The national baby formula shortage is terrifying for parents concerned about how to feed their children,” said James in a statement. “The last thing any family needs is to be price gouged on critical nutrition for their little ones, which is why I am putting profiteers seeking to take advantage of this crisis on notice. If New Yorkers see exorbitant price increases for baby formula, I encourage them to report it to my office immediately.”

James also urged parents who are having difficulty finding formula to speak with their child’s doctor before attempting to water down formula or make their own, noting that could create health risks for the child. She also asked anyone with extra unopened and unexpired formula to consider donating it to their local food pantry.