The Greenwich Department of Human Services (GDHS) is sponsoring a competition for the town’s youth to design the agency’s new logo.

Designs from Greenwich’s budding artists between the ages of five and 19 are being welcomed for the competition, which comes with a $250 grand prize. The contest is sponsored by the First Selectman’s Youth Commission and will be judged by a selection committee comprised of the first selectman, the Department of Human Services commissioner and members of the First Selectman’s Youth Commission, who will evaluate all entries and select the winner. Entries are due by May 20.

“Our department plays a specific role in the Town of Greenwich,” said said Demetria Nelson, commissioner of the Greenwich Department of Human Services. “We thought that having a logo design contest for students in Greenwich would encourage the generation of creative, new ideas that really reflect the Department of Human Services and what we represent. We are looking to select a logo that reflects our distinct purpose and personality,”

Photo: Edinaldo Maciel / Pixabay