BREAKING NEWS: Plan for redevelopment of Doral Arrowwood in Rye Brook floated

Manhattan-based developer Charles S. Cohen is floating the idea of redeveloping the former Doral Arrowwood resort in Harrison into a combination luxury resort and housing project. Arrowwood is located on a property covering approximately 90 acres in close proximity to the Westchester County Airport.

A formal application and site plan from Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation is expected to be submitted soon to the Village of Rye Brook.

“We are very excited to be moving forward with a proposal that we believe is well-suited for the property, the adjacent community, the Village of Rye Brook and Westchester County,” Cohen said. “This is a complete reimagination of an outdated use that is aligned with business and consumer trends of the 21st century.”

Cohen, president and CEO of Cohen Brothers Realty, grew up in Harrison.

The proposal is expected to call for a 146-room luxury boutique hotel, along with 36 dwelling units for permanent residents and 78 townhomes. There would be a spa, along with dining overseen by a celebrity chef and extensive indoor and outdoor recreation facilities. There would be restaurant, bar and lounge spaces along with fitness facilities and conference rooms.

The existing hotel will be demolished, and the golf course will be transformed into an open space with a trail network. The proposed project is described as creating “a new footprint that would define the aesthetic and environmental qualities of the site” and a project that “is expected to draw from the surrounding Westchester and southern Connecticut regions as well as New York City residents seeking a nearby luxury spa with signature amenities.”