Local gas prices exceed record-high national average

Phil Hall
The average U.S. price of a gallon of unleaded gasoline as of May 12 hit $4.41 a gallon, the highest price ever recorded. But local average gas prices are even higher.

The average price in New York is $4.65 per gallon. Rockland County had the highest average price within the state at $4.78 per gallon, with Westchester recording $4.75, Putnam County recording $4.71, Dutchess County averaging $4.68, Ulster County averaging $4.64, Orange County reaching $4.59 and Sullivan County recording $4.58. AAA identified New York as the tenth most expensive state market for gasoline.

Across the border in Connecticut, the average price is $4.37 per gallon. Within the state, Fairfield County had the highest prices at $4.44 per gallon.

AAA attributed the increasing prices as being primarily agitated by the cost of crude oil, which is closing in on $110.

“With the cost of oil accounting for more than half of the pump price, more expensive oil means more expensive gasoline,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “

