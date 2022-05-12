Pizzeria/ice cream shop Constantino’s opens in Greenwich

Constantino’s of Greenwich, a family-owned and operated pizzeria and ice cream shop, will host its grand opening event on May 15th complete with a ribbon cutting, free pizza slices, giveaways and other festivities.

Located at 699 W. Putnam Ave. by husband-and-wife duo of Michael and Robyn Bordes, the new eatery is opening in partnership with Slice, the online food ordering platform for independent pizzerias, as part of the company’s program to revitalize the restaurant industry post-global pandemic.

“We are honored to partner with Slice to open Constantino’s in Greenwich and are proud to be a part of Slice’s plan to revitalize the restaurant industry one slice at a time,” said Robyn Bordes.