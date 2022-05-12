Norwalk Hospital receives $20M donation for new patient pavilion

Norwalk Hospital has received a $20 million donation from Carol and George Bauer that will be used towards the construction of the new patient pavilion, which will be named the Bauer Family Pavilion.

The new 188,000-square-foot pavilion that will have 60 single-bed private rooms, a new labor and delivery unit, a 17-bed postpartum unit and new newborn intensive care unit, an intensive care unit and step-down unit.

The Bauers’ history of philanthropy at Norwalk Hospital has helped establish the Jeffrey Peter Bauer Newborn Intensive Care Unit in memory of their infant son, the Bauer Emergency Care Center, and the Carol Bauer Nursing Scholarship.

Carole Bauer was on Norwalk Hospital’s Board of Trustees for 19 years, where she was the first woman elected board chair, and has been a Norwalk Hospital volunteer for more than 40 years. George Bauer is on the board of directors, and both served on the Norwalk Hospital Foundation’s board of directors.

“We are forever grateful to Carol and George Bauer, who have dedicated their lives to serving others. They continuously take action to ensure their neighbors have access to the best possible health and wellness services,” said Peter R. Cordeau, president of Norwalk Hospital. “The Bauers’ most recent gift will directly benefit the community by transforming healthcare at Norwalk Hospital – especially cardiovascular, cancer, emergency medicine, surgery and women’s health services.”