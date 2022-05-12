Sacred Heart University professors receive $300K grant for Universal Design for Learning research

Three professors at Sacred Heart University have received a grant of approximately $300,000 for an interdisciplinary initiative to promote Universal Design for Learning (UDL) in undergraduate mathematics courses.

The grant, titled “Integrating Methods for Universal Design for Learning in Introductory Undergraduate Mathematics Courses,” is allocated by the National Science Foundation and will be distributed between June of this year and May 2025. The grant will fund a three-year study that seeks to optimize teaching and learning by providing multiple means of engagement, representation, and action and expression to better align with students’ diverse learning needs.

Elliott Bertrand, an assistant professor of mathematics, and Lindsay Keazer and Jillian Schreffler, assistant professors of teacher education, will lead the study. Bertrand said the study came about after spring 2019, when SHU offered a professional development session on UDL to show that faculty could (and should) make improvements both in and outside the classroom to better accommodate learners’ diversity.

Photo courtesy of Sacred Heart University