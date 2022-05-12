Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty acquires Carmel brokerage

Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty (CBVGR) has acquired Coldwell Banker Fowkes Realty in Carmel. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquired brokerage is based at 1088 NY-52 and has 13 agents who will now be part of the CBVGR operations. The combined company serves Putnam, Westchester and southern Dutchess counties and northwestern Connecticut.

“I am thrilled that Leonore Garvey and the team at Coldwell Banker Fowkes Realty have entrusted their 40-year legacy of great service to Coldwell Banker Village Green,” said CBVGR Broker/Owner Candida Ellis. I am very excited about this acquisition and look forward to growing our team in Putnam County, building on this great family history and bringing our unparalleled level of service to the local community.”