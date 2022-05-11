IBM partners with Amazon Web Services in SaaS arrangement

IBM has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS), with plans to offer a broad array of its software catalog as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) on AWS.

According to the companies, the agreement will provide clients with access to IBM Software that includes automation, data and artificial intelligence, and security and sustainability capabilities, that is built on the Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS and runs cloud-native on AWS. The two companies are also committing to a series of joint investments that will enable clients to consume IBM Software on AWS, including integrated go-to-market activities across sales and marketing, channel incentives, developer enablement and training, and solution development for key verticals and industries such as oil and gas, travel and transportation, and others.

Clients will be able to procure the IBM SaaS products in the AWS Marketplace, and then set up and integrate with AWS services. The companies added that the availability of these SaaS products complements IBM’s extensive portfolio of more than 30 software products that currently can be deployed manually in AWS Marketplace and the ability to Bring Your Own License for users that already have their own license so they can deploy the software faster.

“As hybrid cloud continues to become the reality for our clients, IBM is ready and willing to meet them with a flexible and cloud-native software portfolio wherever they are in the cloud or in data centers,” said Tom Rosamilia, senior vice president at IBM Software. “By deepening our collaboration with AWS, we’re taking another major step in giving organizations the ability to choose the hybrid cloud model that works best for their own needs and workloads, freeing them up to instead focus on solving their most pressing business challenges.”

“Our collaboration with IBM allows joint customers to accelerate their modernization to the cloud and consume IBM services in a cloud native manner on AWS,” said Matt Garman, senior vice president of sales and marketing at AWS. “Through our multiyear agreement, AWS will work with IBM to offer a broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS. In addition, we’ll be working together on stronger joint marketing and co-selling programs for customers.”