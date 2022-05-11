New Italian restaurant coming to Stamford’s Harbor Point

The Stamford restaurant scene will be receiving a new eatery later this spring when Cugine’s Italian opens at 121 Towne St. in the Harbor Point section of the city.

Stamford restauranteurs John and Morgan Nealon will be setting up Cugine’s Italian in the space that is currently The Lila Rose, which they also own. The Lila Rose had its last day of operation on May 8.

“Our goal with Cugine’s is to offer not only Harbor Point, but Fairfield County as a whole, an entirely new Italian dining experience,” said John Nealon. “This sophisticated restaurant will invite our guests to take a step back in time and dine in the era of Frank Sinatra, with dark interiors and furniture, beautiful soft mood lighting, a period playlist and classic Italian cuisine.”

“While offering the vibe of an exclusive speakeasy, Cugine’s will be comfortable, invite a warm opportunity for people to connect with one another over exquisite and beautiful food, and be reminiscent of a classic dining experience in a renowned New York City Italian restaurant,” added Morgan Nealon. “The menu will be very Chef driven, featuring local ingredients, products from local partners in our Fairfield County community and truly offer a dining and bar experience like no other in the area.”

Cugine’s will be open Friday to Sunday for dinner service, with plans to expand into brunch service soon after.