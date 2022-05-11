New law allows student athletes to use school logos in endorsement deals

Gov. Ned Lamont signed into law Public Act 22-11, which permits student athletes in Connecticut to use their school’s names, logos, trademarks, mascots, unique colors, copyrights, and other defining insignia in endorsement contracts.

According to a statement issued by the governor’s office, the modification was requested by the University of Connecticut, which sought to align Connecticut’s policies with other states and help them recruit students. Prior to the passage of this updated law, Connecticut was one of only two states that blocked student athletes from using their schools’ logos.

The use of any logo or insignia will still need to be approved by the student athlete’s school, and schools will be required to enact a policy on use of their logo as part of any endorsement deal.

“Updating this law brings our policies in line with those enacted in the rest of the country, ensuring that student-athletes who choose to attend schools in Connecticut have the same benefit as their contemporaries in other states,” Lamont said. “None of us want to inhibit the ability of our outstanding coaches to recruit talented student-athletes to Connecticut. We appreciate our athletes and our schools, and I am pleased to sign this into law.”

Photo by Stephen Slade, courtesy of University of Connecticut Huskies