Houston’s IES Holdings opens Connecticut office in Shelton

IES Holdings, a publicly traded Houston-headquartered company that performs electrical and mechanical systems construction and installation for industrial properties, is opening a Connecticut office at 230 Long Hill Cross Road in Shelton.

The company is leasing 17,627 square feet of office and flex space at the property. With this lease in place, there is now 7,545 square feet of office space remaining for lease in this 56,000-square-foot building.

Vidal/Wettenstein LLC represented the property owner, DELC Investments LLC, in the transaction and Coldwell Banker Commercial represented the tenant.