Wells Fargo’s HV market chief expands footprint into Connecticut and NY Capital region

Lou Gallo, senior vice president and market executive for the Hudson Valley market at Wells Fargo, is adding the Connecticut and New York Capital region to his responsibilities. He replaces Kevin Burke, who is retiring after nearly 20 years in charge of those markets.

As part of his new role, the White Plains-based Gallo will lead the combined team and focus on growing Wells Fargo’s commercial banking divisions in Connecticut and the New York Capital region, as well as the Hudson Valley. In total, he will oversee three regional offices and over 19 employees that serve companies in the $10 million to $2 billion in annual revenue range.

Gallo joined Wells Fargo in December 2013 as a business banking manager, and then moved in 2016 to become a business banking area manager for the state of New Jersey. He was then promoted in May 2019 to commercial banking market executive covering the Hudson Valley and Bronx market.