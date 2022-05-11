Norse nixes passenger service at Stewart; hopes for cargo

Norse Atlantic Airways, which back in January announced it had received FAA clearance to provide passenger service at U.S. airports including Stewart New York International Airport (airport code SWF) near Newburgh has decided against providing passenger service at SWF, as least for now. Instead of SWF, Norse plans to use John F. Kennedy International Airport for its flights to and from the New York City area. However, Norse says it is hoping to use SWF for cargo operations.

In a statement to the Business Journal, Norse said, “We are eager to commence operations to SWF and intend to add it to our network as soon as it can handle the cargo we will bring to and from the United States. Cargo will be a significant part of our inbound revenues, consequently enabling us to offer affordable fares to our customers. We have ongoing discussions with SWF about future operations and we are grateful for all the support.”

Service by Norse between Oslo in Norway and JFK is scheduled to begin on June 14. Tickets are on sale beginning at $129 for New York to Oslo and $113 for Oslo to New York. At first, there will be two round-trips per week, expanding to daily flights after July 4. Flights between Oslo and Fort Lauderdale are scheduled to begin June 18, with service between Oslo and Orlando scheduled to start July 5. On August 9, service between Oslo and Los Angeles is scheduled to begin.

Norse plans to fly Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft and previously said it would be operating 15 of them.

Three airlines, Allegiant, Frontier and Play currently offer passenger service at SWF. Play, an Icelandic airline, offers flights to Iceland’s capital city Reykjavik and connections to Europe from there.

Frontier offers nonstop service between SWF and Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa with seasonal service to Atlanta and Raleigh-Durham.