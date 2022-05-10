Home Latest News Richard Gere sells Pound Ridge estate for $28M

The 50-acre Pound Ridge estate of actor Richard Gere has been sold for $28 million.

According to a Mansion Global report, the 11,658 square-foot estate at 81 Lyndel Road has eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, and the property includes stables, a private lake with a sandy beach and an island, a soccer field, and a swimming pool. Gere purchased the land in 1986 for $1.51 million and the residence was construction in 2000.

Gere listed the property last October but did not lower the price since putting it up for sale. He is reportedly moving to a 35-acre residence in North Salem that he acquired earlier this year for $9.98 million.

