XPO Logistics names Drew Wilkerson as CEO for spin-off company

Greenwich-headquartered XPO Logistics Inc. has appointed Drew Wilkerson to be the CEO for the planned spin-off of its tech-enabled brokers services platform.

Wilkerson is currently XPO’s president of North American Transportation and will transition to the CEO role with the yet-to-be-named spin-off, which the company expects to launch in the fourth quarter of this year. The spin-off will separate XPO’s tech-enabled brokered services platform from its less-than-truckload (LTL) business, creating two separate and publicly traded companies.

Wilkerson joined XPO in 2012 to spearhead the growth of the company’s flagship truck brokerage hub in Charlotte, North Carolina, and was promoted to regional vice president and then president of XPO’s North American brokerage business. In 2020, he was named to his current position.

“The spin-off is an opportunity for Drew and his proven management team to unlock greater potential with a pure-play brokerage platform,” said XPO Chairman and CEO Brad Jacobs.