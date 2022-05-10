Home Fairfield XPO Logistics names Drew Wilkerson as CEO for spin-off company

XPO Logistics names Drew Wilkerson as CEO for spin-off company

By
Phil Hall
-

Greenwich-headquartered XPO Logistics Inc. has appointed Drew Wilkerson to be the CEO for the planned spin-off of its tech-enabled brokers services platform.

Wilkerson is currently XPO’s president of North American Transportation and will transition to the CEO role with the yet-to-be-named spin-off, which the company expects to launch in the fourth quarter of this year. The spin-off will separate XPO’s tech-enabled brokered services platform from its less-than-truckload (LTL) business, creating two separate and publicly traded companies.

Wilkerson joined XPO in 2012 to spearhead the growth of the company’s flagship truck brokerage hub in Charlotte, North Carolina, and was promoted to regional vice president and then president of XPO’s North American brokerage business. In 2020, he was named to his current position.

“The spin-off is an opportunity for Drew and his proven management team to unlock greater potential with a pure-play brokerage platform,” said XPO Chairman and CEO Brad Jacobs.

Previous articleSkincare treatment provider JECT opens first Westchester location
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here