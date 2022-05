JECT, a provider of medical-grade skincare treatments, has opened its first Westchester location at the Rye Ridge Shopping Center.

JECT offers its clients wrinkle reducers, dermal fillers, facials, PRP rejuvenation and other skincare therapies. The company operates two locations in New York City and one in Bridgehampton on Long Island.

JECT is the latest tenant at Rye Ridge Shopping Center, where the recently signed new leases include Amazing Lash, ProsperIV, CityMd and Dr. David Stern.