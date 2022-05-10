Home Food & Beverage Greenwich restaurants in challenge to reduce food waste

Greenwich restaurants in challenge to reduce food waste

By
Phil Hall
-

A new endeavor has been launched to reduce food waste in Greenwich.

The Greenwich Food Matters Challenge involve seven Greenwich restaurants – Greenwich Cheese Company, Little Pub, Nit Noi, Ruby & Bella’s, Something Natural, Sweet Pea’s Baking Company and Upper Crust Bagel Company – that will implement specific food-saving practices designed to prevent food from going to waste while rescuing surplus items for local residents facing food insecurity and recycling remaining food scraps.

The challenge will take place during May and June and is being organized by Waste Free Greenwich and the Center for EcoTechnology in partnership with the Office of the First Selectman, Greenwich Conservation Commission and Greenwich Sustainability Committee.

“We are impressed just how sustainably minded these seven businesses are,” said Julie DesChamps, founder of Waste Free Greenwich. “They have already implemented so many strategies to cut food waste but want to do even more for our community and the planet.”

