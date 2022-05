Dr. Alyssa Hackett, a fellowship-trained pediatric otolaryngologist will join ENT and Allergy Associates (ENTA) on Oct. 1. Hackett will begin serving patients in the Tarrytown-based group’s Bronx office, located at the Hutch Metro Center, 1200 Waters Place. Originally from Ohio, Hackett is certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology and joins ENTA from Mount Sinai Hospital….