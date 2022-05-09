Lamont vs. Stefanowski 2.0: Parties announce choices for 2022 election

Connecticut’s Democratic Party nominated Gov. Ned Lamont for re-election and the state’s Republicans nominated business executive Bob Stefanowski as his challenger, setting the stage for a rematch of the 2018 gubernatorial race.

During this weekend’s nominating conventions, the Democrats also nominated Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal for re-election while the Republicans nominated state Rep. Laura Devlin as Stefanowski’s running mate and former Connecticut House GOP leader Themis Klarides as their challenger to Blumenthal. However, Greenwich businesswoman Leora Levy and Fairfield attorney Peter Lumaj secured enough support during the convention to force a primary in August for the Senate nomination.

Republicans will also have a primary election for the secretary of the state position – Dominic A. Rapini received the party’s nomination but will face GOP strategist Brock L. Weber and Darien’s Rep. Terrie Wood in the primary. Norwalk’s Rep. Stephanie Thomas was chosen by the Democrats for the secretary of state position.

The Democrats also confirmed Attorney General William Tong’s re-election bid and gave their nominations to Rep. Sean Scanlon for comptroller and attorney Erick Russell for state treasurer. The Republicans chose New Canaan attorney Jessica Kordas as their nominee for the attorney general race, West Harford council member May Fay for comptroller and Greenwich’s Rep. Harry Arora for state treasurer.