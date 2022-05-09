Home Fairfield Darien’s Barvida to open New Canaan location

Barvida, the Darien plant-based juice bar, is planning to open a second location in New Canaan.

The NewCanaanite.com blog reported Barvida LLC filed a building permit application for 137 Elm St. and is planning a roughly $100,000 interior fit-out for the space.

Barvida is owned by Brennan Branca, a former personal trainer and real estate broker who opened his business in 2020. The Barvida menu ranges from juices – the “Dope Detox” features kale, celery, cucumber, cilantro, ginger and lemon; the “Vital Eyes” includes carrot, apple, turmeric, ginger, lemon and cinnamon – to smoothies (such as “The Morning Show,” with banana, chocolate protein powder, cinnamon, dates, almond milk, cacao nibs, cold-brew coffee, espresso beans and sea salt), wellness shots and superfood bowls.

“Our menu has items that can actually boost your immune system, and our wellness shots are full of vitamin C,” said Branca in an interview with the Business Journal. “Now more than ever we need to be focused on building up our immune systems, and I think that will play in our favor.”

