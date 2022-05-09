FuelCell Energy expands carbon capture development pact with ExxonMobil

Danbury-headquartered FuelCell Energy Inc. has extended the term of its joint development agreement with ExxonMobil Technology and Engineering Co. through Dec. 31, 2022.

According to the company, the agreement will enable the continuation of work to advance fuel cell carbon capture and storage technology closer to commercialization and to explore multiple market applications.

“Extending the scope of our long-standing agreement is evidence of ExxonMobil and FuelCell Energy’s joint desire to accelerate commercial deployment of differentiated fuel cell carbon capture technology,” said Jason Few, CEO of FuelCell Energy. “We are excited to build on the recent achievement of a key technical milestone as we advance toward the goals of a carbon capture demonstration and, ultimately, full scale deployment. We believe carbon capture is an essential requirement toward achieving global climate objectives.”

“We are extending our agreement with FuelCell Energy to continue joint development of a novel technology that may accelerate deployment of carbon capture in industrial sectors,” said Prasanna Joshi, vice president of ExxonMobil Technology and Engineering Co. “Carbonate fuel cell technology is part of our lower-emissions research and development portfolio as we look to identify commercially scalable technologies that can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions from vital sectors of the economy in support of a net-zero future.”