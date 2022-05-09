Mastercard teams with Sterling K. Brown on Stand Up To Cancer fundraiser

Mastercard is partnering with Emmy Award-winning actor Sterling K. Brown on a new campaign supporting the nonprofit Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C).

Beginning this month and running through July 15, Mastercard will donate one cent to SU2C every time cardholders order online or tap their card at qualifying restaurants and grocery stores – the Purchase-based Mastercard is aiming for a $5 million total donation.

Brown is appearing in a new 30-second television commercial explaining how cardholders can participate in this fundraising endeavor by using their Mastercard.

“I’m honored to be a part of this collaboration with Mastercard supporting Stand Up To Cancer’s goal of making every cancer patient a long-term survivor,” said Brown in a press statement. “Having personally dealt with cancer in my own family, I know how important it is to support this cause and create ways for people to give back that make an impact. The fact that Mastercard is making it so easy to donate through everyday dining and groceries is incredibly special.”

“Mastercard remains committed to our long-standing partnership with Stand Up To Cancer, and we’re giving our cardholders a simple way to join us on our mission,” says Rustom Dastoor, executive vice president for North America marketing and communications at Mastercard. “Whether it’s through people’s passion for food or simply everyday grocery shopping, people can give back to SU2C with an everyday activity they already do – dining out and purchasing groceries. By doing so our cardholders can help us raise funds and awareness in the fight against cancer, furthering the impact SU2C can make in putting an end to this disease.”

Over the past decade, Mastercard donated over $60 million to SU2C, which was used to fund research that has contributed to the development of nine new cancer therapies approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.