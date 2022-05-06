CDC reports increase in Connecticut Covid rates

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) listed all eight Connecticut counties in the Medium/Yellow or High/Orange categories as part of its Covid-19 Community Levels Map.

The new listing marks a statewide increase in Covid rates across Connecticut – last week, only New London County was listed in the Medium/Yellow category while the other seven counties were listed in the Low/Green category.

Fairfield County was listed in the Medium/Yellow category along with Litchfield, New London, Tolland and Windham counties, with Hartford, Middlesex and New Haven counties listed in the High/Orange category.

“This latest CDC update is a reminder that Connecticut is in the midst of a swell from a subvariant of omicron,” said Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani. “DPH has been preparing for this since late March. And all the tools are in place – including vaccines and second boosters, Test to Treat locations, therapeutics, self-tests and state-supported testing – to help curb the severity of this illness. Residents should follow the CDC guidance for their respective county.”

As of May 5, 233 patients were hospitalized in Connecticut with laboratory-confirmed Covid-19, and 82 of those patients were not fully vaccinated. The state’s Covid positivity level is currently at 10.35%.