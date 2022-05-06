Home Fairfield CDC reports increase in Connecticut Covid rates

CDC reports increase in Connecticut Covid rates

By
Phil Hall
-

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) listed all eight Connecticut counties in the Medium/Yellow or High/Orange categories as part of its Covid-19 Community Levels Map.

The new listing marks a statewide increase in Covid rates across Connecticut – last week, only New London County was listed in the Medium/Yellow category while the other seven counties were listed in the Low/Green category.

Fairfield County was listed in the Medium/Yellow category along with Litchfield, New London, Tolland and Windham counties, with Hartford, Middlesex and New Haven counties listed in the High/Orange category.

“This latest CDC update is a reminder that Connecticut is in the midst of a swell from a subvariant of omicron,” said Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani. “DPH has been preparing for this since late March. And all the tools are in place – including vaccines and second boosters, Test to Treat locations, therapeutics, self-tests and state-supported testing – to help curb the severity of this illness. Residents should follow the CDC guidance for their respective county.”

As of May 5, 233 patients were hospitalized in Connecticut with laboratory-confirmed Covid-19, and 82 of those patients were not fully vaccinated. The state’s Covid positivity level is currently at 10.35%.

Previous articleWestport circle of South African expatriates promote their nation’s wines
Next articleThe Business Journals May 9 2022
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here