Ridge Hill mixed-use complex in Yonkers is sold for $220M

By
Phil Hall
-

Ridge Hill, a mixed-use lifestyle center in Yonkers, was acquired for $220 million by a partnership of Nuveen Real Estate, Taconic Partners and North American Properties.

In a press statement, the new owners said they were planning to renovate the 1.2 million-square-foot complex “to incorporate state-of-the-art initiatives that enhance Ridge Hill’s public spaces, street design and parking amenities. They will also draw on their combined network of retailers to attract top-tier local and NYC inspired food and beverage concepts, and national luxury apparel and boutique fitness providers, building on Ridge Hill’s existing experiential features to create the leading lifestyle center in the tri-state region.”

“We see this as an attractively priced asset in an evolving sector that fits within our well-diversified New York property focused real estate fund,” said Nadir Settles, managing director at Nuveen and head of the New York Property Fund. “The acquisition of Ridge Hill reflects a generational opportunity to re-position an already dominant lifestyle center that sits in the heart of one of the country’s most affluent and densely populated regions.”

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, QIC US Management Inc., and working on behalf of the new owners to secure a $181.3 million non-recourse acquisition loan from Heitman Capital Management LLC.

