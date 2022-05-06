Greyston Foundation relocates Yonkers HQ

The social justice nonprofit Greyston Foundation has relocated its headquarters to a 12,489-square-foot office at 20 South Broadway in Yonkers.

The organization will relocate its headquarters from 21-23 Park Ave. in Yonkers and signed a 10-year-lease for its new headquarters. Greyston’s neighbors in the 12-story property’s includes the U.S. Social Security Administration, Bank of America, Westchester Community College, Family Services of Westchester, the Westchester County Health Department and the Visiting Nurse Service of New York.

Ellen Herman, executive vice president at JLL, represented Greyston Foundation in the transaction while the property owner, Landlord Chestnut Holdings was represented in-house by Gil Wiener, managing director.