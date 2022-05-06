Home Latest News Greyston Foundation relocates Yonkers HQ

Greyston Foundation relocates Yonkers HQ

By
Phil Hall
-

The social justice nonprofit Greyston Foundation has relocated its headquarters to a 12,489-square-foot office at 20 South Broadway in Yonkers.

The organization will relocate its headquarters from 21-23 Park Ave. in Yonkers and signed a 10-year-lease for its new headquarters. Greyston’s neighbors in the 12-story property’s includes the U.S. Social Security Administration, Bank of America, Westchester Community College, Family Services of Westchester, the Westchester County Health Department and the Visiting Nurse Service of New York.

Ellen Herman, executive vice president at JLL, represented Greyston Foundation in the transaction while the property owner, Landlord Chestnut Holdings was represented in-house by Gil Wiener, managing director.

Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

