Indeed in partnership to recruit veterans into trucking industry

Phil Hall
Stamford-based Indeed is collaborating in a new initiative to encourage military veterans to pursue jobs in the trucking industry.

The Drive for 500 initiative will provide 500 full-ride CDL training scholarships through TransForce Group’s Troops Into Transportation Master Driving Program. The scholarships are open to veterans, military spouses, and members of the National Guard and Reserve. With no strings attached, all costs, except meals and incidental expenses, are covered.

Indeed and TransForce Group are partnering with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes and the nonprofit Troops Into Transportation on this endeavor. According to Indeed, there are more than 55,000 jobs available in today’s trucking industry.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to help more people get jobs and find ways to shorten the duration of the job search,” said Matthew Jensen, senior director for global government relations and public policy at Indeed. “With Drive for 500, we’re honored to support the military community in their entry to the high demand and critical ground transportation industry.”

