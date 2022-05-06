Home Banking & Finance Webster Bank launches financial literacy initiative for Yonkers students

Stamford-headquartered Webster Bank is partnering with Yonkers Partners in Education (YPIE) to launch the Webster/YPIE Finance Lab and the new “YPIE Finance Major” for Yonkers students, with a goal of creating a hands-on learning environment increasing their financial literacy skills.

The Webster/YPIE Finance Lab will provide a combined technology lab and classroom the offers access to hardware and broadband via loanable laptops and hotspot devices. The YPIE Finance Major curriculum, which will be designed and taught by a dedicated YPIE instructor, covers topics including supply and demand, stocks, the significance of a P/E ratio and simple versus compound interest. Webster staff members will also serve as volunteers, sharing their time and expertise with YPIE students.

A ribbon cutting ceremony to formally launch this new partnership will be held on May 11 at the YPIE College Zone on 92 Main St. in Yonkers.

