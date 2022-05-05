Home Fairfield Greenwich mansion owner will accept cryptocurrency for home purchase

Phil Hall
A Greenwich mansion listed for sale at $6.5 million has become the first in its town to accept a cryptocurrency transaction.

According to a CNBC report, the unidentified owner of 241 Bedford Road will accept either Bitcoin or Ethereum payment for the 4.3-acre farmhouse compound. According to the property’s listing agent, Kevin Sneddon of Compass, the cryptocurrency option reflected the owner’s investing focus.

“It’s not like a gimmick,” said Sneddon. “Not only does my client hold a lot of cryptocurrency, she actively trades a fair amount of it on a daily basis.”

The main residence on the property dates back to 1835 and is known as the Levi Ireland house – it is a designated Greenwich Landmark with five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property also includes a three-bedroom carriage house, a one-bedroom cottage and what the listing refers to as a vintage ”party barn.”

The property last changed hands in May 2009 for $3.4 million.

