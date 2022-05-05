Home Fairfield New CEO at Sema4

Stamford-headquartered Sema4 has announced the appointment of Katherine Stueland as its new CEO.

Stueland was formerly president and CEO of GeneDX, which Sema4 acquired earlier this year. Stueland, who will also serve on the Sema4 board of directors, take sover the chief executive role from company founder Eric Schadt, who will serve as president and chief research and development officer, reporting to Stueleand; Schadt will also continue to serve on the board of directors.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead Sema4 as we embark on this next chapter for the combined company, with a focus on growth, operating efficiency, scaling toward profitability, and transformational partnerships,” said Stueland. “Our vision is to accelerate the use of genomics and leverage large-scale clinical data to enhance the standard of care through extensive precision medicine solutions. I look forward to realizing that vision with Sema4’s unmatched health intelligence platform, enabling comprehensive family health, from planning a pregnancy through every stage of life.”

Stueland was appointed to GeneDX’s leadership role last June, having previously served as chief commercial officer at Invitae Corp.

