Home Education Michael A. Baston steps down as Rockland Community College president

Phil Hall
Rockland Community College (RCC) announced its president, Michael A. Baston, is stepping down in July to accept new position as president of Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland, Ohio.

Baston has served as president the Suffern-based school since 2017, having previously served as vice president for student affairs and associate provost at LaGuardia Community College in Long Island City, New York. An interim president will be selected by the RCC board of trustees while a national search takes place to identify a successor.

“This was a difficult decision.” said Baston in a press statement. “I have truly enjoyed leading Rockland Community College over the past five years and while the pandemic presented unique challenges, I believe the RCC campus community is stronger and more prepared for the future than ever before. I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and I know my successor will be welcomed with open arms and lead RCC into the next exciting phase of its history.”

