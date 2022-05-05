Home Fairfield Odyssey Logistics unveils four new operating divisions

Odyssey Logistics unveils four new operating divisions

Phil Hall
Danbury-based Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corp. announced the creation of four new operating divisions comprised of the following supply-chain components: Intermodal, Transport & Warehouse, Freight Forwarding and Managed Services.

Odyssey transacts more than $3 billion in freight each year for a global customer base. According to a statement issued by the company, the new division alignment “emphasizes the company’s value proposition for customers across its global service platform and aligns existing business units across common markets, modes and services.”

“By consolidating into operating divisions in market-based modal alignment, Odyssey is uniquely positioned to drive synergy, optimization and organic growth from the bottom up,” said Keith Hancock, CEO of Odyssey. “We are creating a combined and concise value proposition that is further enhanced by targeted acquisitions and efficient support structures worldwide.”

