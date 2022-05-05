Fieldpoint Private launches trust company

Greenwich-based Fieldpoint Private has launched Fieldpoint Private Trust, a full-service trust company.

Fieldpoint Private Trust will offer both delegated and directed trusts, an open architecture approach to custody and full-service administration on distributions, reporting, tax and trust accounting. The company is partnering with South Dakota Trust Co., a trust administration platform with $100 billion in trust assets.

“We started with a blank canvas and wanted to create something new and special that would combine independent trust administration with real scale, always true to our philosophy of client and advisor-centric relationships,” said H. Russell Holland, president and CEO of Fieldpoint Private’s banking unit. “This is it, and the feedback thus far is telling us we are on to something.”

“People are looking for a new kind of trust company where investment advice is independent rather than self-serving, and where wealth advisors and their long-term trusted client relationships are placed at the center,” added Tim Tully, executive chairman. “It’s also vital for an effective trust company to be domiciled in a location that empowers clients to benefit from the most progressive and advantageous trust laws. This is what we have built.”