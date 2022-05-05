Ulster County Executive Ryan mulls bid for Delgado’s congressional seat

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan is considering a bid for the 19th Congressional District seat that is being vacated by Rep. Antonio Delgado, who is resigning to serve as New York’s lieutenant governor.

According to a Times Union report, Ryan tweeted his congratulations to Delgado, who was named by Gov. Kathy Hochul to replace Brian Benjamin, who resigned following an indictment on bribery and other charges. Ryan then tweeted that he fielded requests from the district pursue Delgado’s seat.

“He will also leave very big shoes to fill, and I’m humbled and honored that members of this community are calling on me to run,” the tweet continued. “My entire life has been oriented around service, and so I’m now seriously considering how best to continue serving my community and constituent.”

Ryan was elected Ulster County executive in a special election in April 2019 and was re-elected to a full term the following year. Another first-term legislator, state Senator Michelle Hinchey, is also reportedly considering a bid for Delgado’s seat.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro is the Republican candidate for the seat.