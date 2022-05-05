New York and Connecticut announce restitution from TurboTax lawsuit

New York will receive more than $5.6 million as part of a $141 multistate settlement with Intuit regarding the marketing of its TurboTax product while Connecticut will receive a $1.2 million restitution.

New York Attorney General Letitia James led a coalition of 50 states and the District of Columbia in a lawsuit against Intuit that claimed it falsely marketed TurboTax as offering free tax preparation services but charged customers for the service. The lawsuit was spurred by a ProPublica investigative report that determined Intuit used deceptive digital tactics to steer low-income consumers toward its commercial products and away from federally-supported free tax services.

“Intuit cheated millions of low-income Americans out of free tax filing services they were entitled to,” said James. “For years, Intuit misled the most vulnerable among us to make a profit. Today, every state in the nation is holding Intuit accountable for scamming millions of taxpayers, and we’re putting millions of dollars back into the pockets of impacted Americans. This agreement should serve as a reminder to companies large and small that engaging in these deceptive marketing ploys is illegal.”

“TurboTax marketed their services as ‘free, free, free,’ but what they really meant was ‘fee, fee, fee,’” added Connecticut Attorney General William Tong. If you are eligible for this restitution, you do not need to take any action. Impacted consumers will automatically receive a notice and check in the mail for $29.64.”