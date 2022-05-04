Home Crime Greenwich resident sentenced to 3 years for investment swindle

Greenwich resident Samuel Klein was sentenced to 36 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for defrauding investors of nearly $1.5 million.

Greenwich investment scheme fraud

According to the charges brought against him, Klein controlled five different investment-focused entities. Between July 2016 and June 2019, Klein defrauded four investors of $1.45 million through false representations.

The greatest swindle involved an investor who entrusted one of Klein’s entities with a check for $200,000 for a purported investment in distressed debt, which was followed by another payment of $50,000.

Klein used the funds that he gained from his victims for personal and other expenditures.

Klein, who was also order to pay restitution of roughly $1.5 million, pleaded guilty last August to one count of interstate transportation of property taken by fraud and one count of money laundering.

