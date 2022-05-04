Greenwich resident sentenced to 3 years for investment swindle

Greenwich resident Samuel Klein was sentenced to 36 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for defrauding investors of nearly $1.5 million.

According to the charges brought against him, Klein controlled five different investment-focused entities. Between July 2016 and June 2019, Klein defrauded four investors of $1.45 million through false representations.

The greatest swindle involved an investor who entrusted one of Klein’s entities with a check for $200,000 for a purported investment in distressed debt, which was followed by another payment of $50,000.

Klein used the funds that he gained from his victims for personal and other expenditures. He pleaded guilty to one count of interstate transportation of property taken by fraud and one count of money laundering, and each offense carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years.

Klein was also ordered to pay restitution of roughly $1.5 million.