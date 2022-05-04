Home Latest News Questove’s Pound Ridge residence listed for $3.95M

Questove’s Pound Ridge residence listed for $3.95M

Phil Hall
The Pound Ridge residence of Questove, the front man of The Roots house band on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and director of the Oscar-winning documentary “Summer of Soul,” is listed for sale at $3.95 million.

The 6.96-acre property at 324 Salem Road has a 5,936-square-foot residence built in 1999 that features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The property has a second home that can double as a guest space and is used by Questove as a private gym.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Questove opened his home to a digital audience by hosting a YouTube fundraiser to support Food Hub, a nonprofit that assisted New York City children who found themselves in a sudden state of food insecurity because they depended on the public schools for their meals.

