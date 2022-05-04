Home Fairfield Charter’s ex-Stamford HQ sold for $72M

Charter’s ex-Stamford HQ sold for $72M

Phil Hall
Stamford’s 400 Atlantic St., the former headquarters of Charter Communications, was sold for $72 million.

The 14-story, 508,043-square-foot building in the heart of the Stamford CBD is 30% leased. Charter acquired the property in December 2020 for $100 million and has since relocated to a new 875,000-square-foot headquarters complex at 400 Washington Blvd. in Stamford.

CBRE’s Institutional Properties Group, in collaboration with Meredith LaPier of Advisory and Transaction Services, represented the seller, Spectrum Stamford LLC, which is managed by Charter Communications Inc. CBRE also procured the buyer, a partnership between George Comfort & Sons and AVG partners.

